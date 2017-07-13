Authorities: Cocaine Found Hidden Inside Cookie Monster Toy

July 13, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Camus McNair, cocaine, Cookie Monster, Florida Keys

KEY WEST (CBSNEWS) – Authorities found cocaine hidden inside of a Cookie Monster toy while searching a vehicle in the Florida Keys, deputies said.

CBS Miami reports the cocaine was found just after midnight Wednesday when a deputy stopped the driver of a black Dodge after noticing the license plate was obscured. Tinted windows made it too dark to see inside the vehicle.

When deputies spoke to the driver, Camus McNair, they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car. While searching the vehicle, deputies found a backpack with a Cookie Monster toy inside, but it was heavier than normal.

Upon further inspection, authorities noticed a slit was cut. Two packages of cocaine, weighing about 314 grams, were found inside the toy.

