Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials are asking that a mural honoring law enforcement officers who died in a sniper attack last year be taken down or altered because it violates city codes.

A violation notice says the owners of Last Call Lounge did not have a permit to construct the 8-foot fence on which the mural was painted.

Inspectors said the metal siding on the fence blocks visibility at a four-way stop.

The owners applied for a permit to build the fence and use the metal siding after receiving the citation. They also hired workers to move the fence back three feet to increase visibility at the intersection. Inspectors have yet to review the alterations.

The Dallas Department of Code Compliance confirmed that a citation had been issued but declined to comment.

