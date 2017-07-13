CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dallas Photographer’s Heart Sinks After Capturing Images Of Bald Eagle

July 13, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: bald eagle, Dallas, Photography, White Rock Lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two moments captured at White Rock Lake left a Dallas photographer astonished and outraged.

Ben Sandifer said he could not believe his eyes and managed to recently capture images of a Bald Eagle at the lake.

deqzzncvoaawo7i Dallas Photographers Heart Sinks After Capturing Images Of Bald Eagle

Bald Eagle at White Rock Lake (Credit: Ben Sandifer Photography)

“I always worry that before I can get my camera out, the bird will fly out,” said Sandifer. “It’s so rare to see one, especially here in Dallas.”

But as Sandifer turned his lens towards the spillway, his heart sank.

“It was a group of people that were driving fish up against the rocks,” said Sandifer. “Corralling them, herding them up like aquatic cowboys.”

deqzznavyaar2jh e1500000840328 Dallas Photographers Heart Sinks After Capturing Images Of Bald Eagle

A North Texas photographer said he captured images of people using nets to capture fish and turtles at White Rock Lake.

Sandifer said the group snuck past the fences at the lake and used nets to capture fish and turtles.

“Not only were they stealing off of the eagle’s dinner plate, they were stealing from all of us as citizens of Dallas,” said Sandifer.

According to Dallas city code, it is not only illegal to fish from bridges and spillways, but Texas Game Wardens feel it is incredibly dangerous.

“Some people are doing it because they know it’s against the law but they also know that there’s good fishing in there,” said Officer Joshua Bonney. “In other cases it may just be a language barrier.”

Bonney said as an avid hunter and fisherman, the images frustrate him.

deqnl3kumaan zh Dallas Photographers Heart Sinks After Capturing Images Of Bald Eagle

A North Texas photographer said he captured images of people using nets to capture fish and turtles at White Rock Lake.

“Whenever I see something like that, it does make me mad,” said Bonney. “Everyone is a assigned a set of rules that they have to follow. It makes it fair for everybody. And obviously when people are trying to get into a restricted area, then that gives them an unfair advantage.”

Bonney said folks can use nets to catch bait fish like minnows. He said a fishing license as well as a hunting license is required to capture turtles. But those activities are not allowed in restricted areas.

“If you see something down in that spillway that’s on two feet, report it,” said Sandifer. “I wish they would quit before they’re caught. I think that their time as recreational fishermen along the spillway is quickly going to come to an end I hope.”

Dallas police said while fishing violations are usually handled by Texas Game Wardens, trespassing is a city issue. Anyone who thinks they notice illegal activity should call 911.

