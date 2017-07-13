Dan’s Thursday KRLD Weather – July 13, 2017

July 13, 2017 5:47 AM By Dan Brounoff
High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere remains in place through Friday, keeping the rain at bay and the warmth around. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s today – – upper-90s on Friday. Factor in the humidity, heat index values will approach 105 degrees in some areas.

By Saturday, a weak cool front will back into the area from the NE, increasing storm chances. Right now, I’m calling for a 40% on Saturday….30% chance on Sunday. Strong wind will be the main threats as well as dangerous cloud to ground lightning. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the lower 90s. Slight storm chances will continue into the first of NEXT week.

  • 95”” surplus of rain at DFW, and more rain in the forecast.
  • Keeping it dry, hot and humid today and tomorrow. Heat index 102-105.
  • Storms return Saturday-Monday. A few strong ones possible.
  • Slightly cooler temperatures as well!

*Normal High: 95…Normal Low: 75*

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index low 100’s. Wind: South: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, continued hot. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 105. Slight chance of storms by daybreak.

 

