FBI Arrests Man In Mexico Wanted For Murder Of Dallas Woman

DALLAS (KRLD) – A source close to KRLD’s LP Phillips has confirmed that Faustino Valdez has been arrested by the FBI in Mexico.

Valdez was wanted in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa.

The mother of three was last seen before leaving to go work at a hair salon in NorthPark Center just after Christmas in 2015. Three days after her disappearance, Espinosa’s SUV was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Pleasant Grove apartment complex. The doors were locked and her purse and belongings were still inside.

Valdez, who is the father of two of Espinosa’s children, told police that he kissed Espinosa goodbye before she left for work the day she disappeared.

Espinosa’s remains were found under a bridge in southeast Dallas more than two months after she disappeared.

Valdez was the last person to have reportedly seen Espinosa and initially was very active in the search for her. While out searching with members of her family he told CBS 11 News how strange it was for her to simply vanish. “Without her telling anybody anything… no, she wouldn’t do this. It’s not like her,” he said.

It was shortly after that interview that Valdez disappeared. He was indicted for murder in Dallas County in April of 2016 and was believed to have fled to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Investigators believed he was in Mexico, which is where he was ultimately caught.

This is a developing news story.