Frisco Teacher Arrested For Improper Relationship With Student

July 13, 2017 10:11 AM
FRISCO (CBSFW) – A Frisco ISD teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.

Police arrested Travis Chupe, 35, for having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Chupe is an 8th-grade teacher at Staley Middle School.

Authorities say they learned of the relationship after the parents of the 14-year-old, who was a student of Chupe, reported it to Frisco Police.

Chupe is charged with having an improper relationship between a teacher and a student and indecency with a child, both are 2nd-degree felonies.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Frisco Police at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

This is a developing news story.

