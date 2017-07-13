Innocent Bystander Hurt During Dallas Shootout

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An innocent man found himself caught in the crossfire when two suspects started shooting at each other outside of a restaurant in Dallas late Wednesday night. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Ragin’ Crab Cafe, located in the 2100 block of Greenville Avenue.

According to police at the scene, two male suspects got into some sort of argument in the parking lot. Both men walked over to their cars and grabbed firearms. They then started shooting at each other. It is not known if either man was injured as neither of them have been located. They both drove away and have not been seen since.

However, an innocent bystander ended up in the middle of the shootout as he walked to his car. The victim was struck in the groin. He is expected to be okay. His name has not been released.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses for any evidence that might help catch the two shooters. Descriptions of the men and their vehicles have also not been released.