Man Suspected of Killing Fort Worth Mother Captured In Florida

MOBILE, Alabama (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in Fort Worth in June was arrested in far northwest Florida on Thursday, CBS affiliate WKRG-TV in Mobile, Alambama reported.

The Fort Worth Police Department has been trying to locate Qjuan Taikel Holmes since the body of 41-year old Angela Gagne, a mother of five, was found in her home June 12.

She had suffered five gunshot wounds. Investigators believe she was shot and robbed following an argument with Holmes.

His older brother, Xondadric Holmes was located and arrested for capital murder in the case, but Qjuan had disappeared.

On Wednesday the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received word from the U.S. Marshals Service out of Fort Worth that Qjuan Holmes may be in the Crestview area.

OCSO Investigators from the Fugitive Warrants Unit and Special Investigations Section, along with members of the 1st Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, tracked Holmes to an address on Cabana Way.

He was taken into custody today without incident as a fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Okaloosa County Jail to await extradition to Texas.