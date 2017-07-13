Massage Parlor Customers Turn Woman’s Dream Home Into Nightmare

DENVILLE, N.J. (CBSNEWS) – A New Jersey woman is sick and tired of her house being mistaken for a local massage parlor whose employees have been accused of unprofessional behavior, CBS New York station WCBS-TV reports.

Kim Perez says the massage parlor’s clients keep knocking on the family’s door, and she is desperate for things to be cleared up.

“There is no quality of life. I live in fear constantly,” Perez said.

Perez’s dream home in Denville quickly turned into a nightmare. She said she has had knocks on the door six times in just the past week – all of them looking for a massage.

“This is all hours of the day and the night, on Sundays, 9:30 at night, 11 o’clock at night,” Perez said. “The normal conversation is, ‘Yes, I’m here for my massage,’ or, ‘Is this the Lake Spa?’

Because of a nuance in the way Route 46 turns into West Main Street in one part of town, the 911 dispatcher and mother of two shares an address with Lake Spa. The confusion has led to frequent and unwanted visitors.

“Three, four months into this, I realized that it was only men and it was different kinds of men,” Perez said. “But when this man pulled up in a motorcycle that was 6-2, dirty looking and very disgusting, I realized this wasn’t the clientele for a masseuse … so then I started researching online, and I discovered the Lake Spa, which has a history of prostitution.”

