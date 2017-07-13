Mavs Sign German Forward Maxi Kleber

July 13, 2017 7:56 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas Mavericks have signed a big German to a contract. But not that one…a new one.

On Thursday the Mavs announced that 6′ 11″ free agent forward Maxi Kleber was signed by the team. Reports say Kleber was signed to a minimum deal that is only partially guaranteed. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kleber has played professionally for the last 8 season in Germany and Spain, including the most recent two with Germany’s FC Bayern Munich.

Kleber is originally from Wurzburg, Germany, the same hometown as Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki.

 

 

