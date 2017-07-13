Woman Warns Of Scammers On Facebook Marketplace

DALLAS (CBS11) – Facebook Marketplace allows you to buy and sell items to people in your area.

But a North Texas woman says scammers have infiltrated the site hoping to steal your money.

Donna Smith and her husband were ready to hit the road to start enjoying retirement. They headed to Facebook Marketplace to buy an RV.

“It seemed like a really good deal,” said Smith.

They found a 2001 Winnebago for $2,500 and messaged the seller asking about the cheap price tag.

“He said, ‘I’m selling this because I’m in the military and my unit will be sent out of the country’,” said Smith.

The seller said someone from Facebook Marketplace would contact her.

“And Marketplace went ahead and emailed me turned around and said that we’ll have to purchase five green dot cards through CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, wherever we can get them, call them and give them the numbers off the cards,” said Smith.

The email from Marketplace was a fake. When Smith said they would not be using green dot cards the seller went silent.

“We checked the Marketplace again it was reposted through another seller,” said Smith.

They messaged the new seller and several more on the site.

Smith said they all had slightly different stories on why they were selling the vehicles, but they all required her to use a green dot card.

“There’s got to be more than a couple hundred on there doing this,” said Smith.

While Smith saw through the scam, she worries others may fall for it.

Click here to read more from Facebook on how to report fraud on Marketplace.