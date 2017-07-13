Dallas SWAT Standoff Ends With No New Suspects Found

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police standoff at an apartment complex in Dallas ended Thursday morning after authorities determined that nobody was inside.

A Dallas Police Department SWAT team was on the scene at the Rosemont at Cedar Crest Apartments in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks, west of Interstate-45 in east Oak Cliff.

According to officials, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and DPD went to the complex at around 6:00 a.m. to serve an aggravated assault warrant. According to Maj. Jimmy Vaughan, that is when things took a turn. “A suspect inside the apartment fired one shot through the door,” he said. “No officers or individuals were struck by this gunfire or were injured.”

Police did not return fire.

After the shot was fired, several people ran from the apartment — one person even jumped from a balcony. In all, three or four people were taken into custody for questioning. The person who leapt from the upper floor down to the ground was taken to a local hospital. Authorities believe that one of these detained individuals was the shooter.

However, police officers treated the incident as an active scene due to the possibility that a person was still barricaded inside. For safety reasons, part of the apartment complex was evacuated.

Residents at the complex said that they felt helpless as they waited for more information. “It’s crazy. It’s blocked off everywhere you can go. You can’t do nothing,” said Gabi Cole. “We’re just waiting until we can get back into our apartment… that’s all we can do.”