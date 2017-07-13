Tasha’s KRLD To Do List July 13-16, 2017

Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is at the Verizon Theater tonight. (7/13) You might know some of his movie scores…Gladiator, The Lion King, The Dark Knight trilogy.

The Beethoven Festival Sunday at Dallas City Performance Hall. (7/16)

Ten years after a spectacular “alien eye” mineral was found by a miner in Namibia, the enormous and beautiful specimen called Eyes of Africa makes its debut at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall. It will be on permanent display.

The Uptown Players present La Cage Aux Folles at the Kalita Humphreys Theater on Turtle Creek now through July 30.

Friday Night Drag Racing happening at Texas Motor Speedway Friday night (7/14)

Saturday, July 15, Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie will host the Roses to Ribbons Old Fashioned Horse Fair for the third straight year. The fair features Thoroughbred horses that are ready to move from racing to a second career. Trainers will have horses available for potential buyers to view and anyone interested in acquiring one can negotiate a purchase price. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Throwback Thursday Movie Night at Sundance Square features The Princess Bride. (7/13)

The National Fantasy Football Convention is this weekend at Fair Park. (7/14-16) It is a three-day, fantasy football-focused series of events, exhibits, performances, and parties.

Work through the stress you built up during the workweek at Water Gun Fight 2017 Saturday at Klyde Warren Park (7/15)

Kevin Fowler is playing Billy Bob’s Texas Saturday night. (7/15)

Saliva is playing Bronson Rock Saturday night. (7/15)

Summer in Texas BITES…which is why it makes perfect sense that it is the Dog Days of Summer at Dark Hour Haunted House Friday and Saturday (7/14-15)