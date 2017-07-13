Texas Gas Prices Up 2 Cents This Week

July 13, 2017
COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country rose an average 2 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.05 per gallon. Gasoline prices nationwide inched up to reach an average $2.26 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas at an average $1.95 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.11 per gallon.

AAA experts say global supply of crude oil is outpacing demand even with record summer travel in the U.S.

