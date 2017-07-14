Alzheimer’s Study: Watching Grandchildren Boosts Brain Health

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
 

Alzheimer’s Study: Watching Grandchildren Boosts Brain Health

July 14, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: Alzheimer's, Dallas, Grandchildren, Grandparents, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Could watching the grandkids be good for your mental health? For the first time, Australian researchers have found what they believe is a link to improved brain health.

“I think about Alzheimer’s all the time,” said Debbie McEntire of Dallas, “because I lose my keys all the time!” she added with a laugh. But, McEntire, “G-Mommy” to the grandkids, is doing everything she can to stay fit. That includes quality time with three-year-old grandson Christopher and baby sister Jaqueline.

“You have to stay active,” said McEntire. “You need to have socialization, people need friends. Even if it’s just one friend to do things with– it’s what keeps you at any age healthy and happy.”

And experts agree. The Australian study looked at post-menopausal women who spent one day a week caring for their grandchildren. Those women had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s and other cognitive disorders. Researchers admit that the link isn’t clear, but local experts say human interaction triggers a different reaction in our brains.

“When we interact with another human being, our brain cells fire rapidly,” said Diana Kerwin, M.D. with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. “There’s a lot of stimulation of the brain – much more so than if you sit and do a crossword puzzle or if you sit and watch TV.”

Dr. Kerwin is a nationally-recognized expert in Alzheimer’s and memory disorders. She says even if there aren’t grandkids nearby, the message remains the same.

“Seek out those activities, it doesn’t have to be that you’re babysitting your grandchildren, but take the underlying message of: these people were staying active both socially and also physically, so look for ways to incorporate that into your life,” said Dr. Kerwin.

“They can babysit anytime,” added Debbie’s daughter Kate Jeter, “[it’s] good for me, too.”

As for “G-Mommy”, she calls time with the grandkids “So great! Almost as great as chocolate. Maybe better.”

As with chocolate, the key is moderation. That same study found that watching the grandchildren every day had the opposite effect on brain health – most likely, doctors say, because the benefit of the social interaction was outweighed by the stress and fatigued involved with every day childcare.

On Saturday afternoon, Texas Health Presbyterian will offer what they’re calling a “Grandparenting 101” class to provide a refresher on infant care and safety for anyone interested in preparing for a new arrival. Visit www.TexasHealth.org to register or call 1-877-THR-WELL.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch