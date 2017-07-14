CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Beyonce Introduces Newborn Twins Sir Carter And Rumi

July 14, 2017 5:43 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Entertainment, Jay-Z, Rumi, Sir Carter, Texas, Twins

Beyonce has finally debuted her twins a month after they were born.

The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” She didn’t mention the babies’ genders.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

beyonce twins Beyonce Introduces Newborn Twins Sir Carter And Rumi

(Image via Instagram)

Beyonce announced the pregnancy in February, and rumors have swirled about the twins’ birth in recent weeks, but her representatives had declined comment on the matter.

Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

