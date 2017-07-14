DeAngelo & Schefter Try To Mine ‘Cowboys Hate’ On Podcast

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – DeAngelo Williams’ football career needs attention. Adam Schefter’s podcast apparently does, too.

So even though there isn’t any reason at all for the two of them to talk about anything except the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (the running back’s former employers) and pro wrestling (Williams’ present employer), guess which team Schefter’s podcast featured?

Schefter — almost certainly aware of what the juicy answer to the rather odd question would be — asked Williams if there were any teams he wouldn’t be willing to play for. Williams cited the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers.

Oh, and the Dallas Cowboys. But, besides the fact that a podcast about DeAngelo Williams and the Jaguars won’t get much traction … why?

“My fandom for the team I was raised as will not allow me to go to the Cowboys,” Williams told Schefter. “I’m an ’80s baby … and the 49ers ruled the ’80s. The Cowboys somewhat did something in the ’90s; I even refuse to give them that. …”

Williams’ unwillingness to acknowledge that Dallas won three Super Bowls in the ’90’s is all the evidence the listener needs to recognize that this is all a goof, a grab as desperate for attention as Schefter’s long-standing involvement in the mysterious Dez Bryant Walmart Unicorn video.

Williams is more than happy to pitch in.

“The Cowboys, they win,’’ he continued. “They just don’t ever show up during the playoffs. They always disappear in the playoffs. I’ve got a great depiction of the Cowboys’ fan base. During the regular season last year, they were on cloud nine. You couldn’t tell them anything because they were going to win the ‘ship — that’s all they said. Fans just got extremely super annoying. Then, the minute they lose, they either got cheated, somebody was hurt — the excuses start flowing. It’s just amazing to me. That fan base just in general can’t handle defeat. Still, to this day, they say that the Dez Bryant catch against the Green Bay Packers was a catch!”

I’ve written often about the “spoiled’’ nature of Cowboys fans. But Cowboys Nation is no different than any other teams’ fan base when it comes to “cloud nine’’ or “making excuses’’ or finding it difficult to let go of controversial and costly calls.

I’m betting Williams knows this, and is simply playing the “heel’’ here — befitting his new wrestling job.

“The fan base of the (Cowboys) is going be absolutely livid, but who cares?’’ Williams said, but he’s wrong there. Williams’ opinions aren’t weighty enough to move the needle of anger in Dallas … just as, it seems, Williams’ talents as a running back aren’t lofty enough to get him an NFL job.