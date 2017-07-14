Forney Police Offer Safe Exchange Zone For Online Deals

July 14, 2017 9:01 AM By Chelsea Wade
FORNEY (CBSDFW)

FORNEY (CBSDFW) – The Forney Police Department is hoping to take the danger out of online classified ad deals.

To help keep online dealmakers safe, Forney Police now have three parking spots near the front of the municipal court building.

Although it’s a similar shade of handicap blue, these spaces have a different purpose. They’re part of a so-called “Exchange Zone,” which is a safe place for online buyers and sellers to swap goods.

Forney Police say there are surveillance cameras rolling on the spots 24-hours-a-day.

