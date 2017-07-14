Hockey Game To Benefit Recovering Dallas Officer, Firefighter

FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police hockey team is taking on the Dallas Fire hockey team in the first ever “Dallas Strong” benefit game on Saturday.
The game will raise money for Dallas firefighter/paramedic William An, who was shot responding to an emergency call back in May and Dallas Police Senior Corporal Dale Ordogne, who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.
The benefit game will also honor the fallen police officers who lost their lives on July 7, 2016.
The hockey game will take place at the Farmers Branch StarCenter at 12700 N. Stemmons Freeway.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and the game will start at 6:00 p.m.