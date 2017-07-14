Brides In A Bind After Stores Close

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Angry brides all over the Metroplex are demanding to know where their wedding dresses are.

International bridal store, Alfred Angelo, shut down stores across the country with little or no notice.

That includes three Metroplex locations in Plano, Frisco and Arlington. The company hasn’t confirmed it, but sources said bankruptcy could be the reason.

All day Friday, customers came by the store in Arlington to figure out if they can get their dresses or money back.

All customers found was a white sheet of paper with the email to a Florida lawyer on it:

Patricia A. Redmond, Esquire

Stearns Weaver Miller

150 West Flagler Street

Miami, Florida 33130

Phone (305) 789-3553

Fax (305) 789-3395

Predmond@stearnsweaver.com

http://www.stearnsweaver.com

The national customer service line only allows customers to leave a message.

Some customers told CBS11 they have been contacted by stores and told their dresses will be shipped or can be picked up. Others, who have recently ordered gowns, have no idea whether they can get their dress or money back.

Kiki Brandon stopped by to figure out what’s happening with her bride’s maids dresses. She specifically picked Alfred Angelo because her bridal party is spread out across the country and Canada.

“I’m going to have to find another dress for them and hopefully we can get the money back,” said Brandon. “If not, I’m going to have buy the dresses for them. They’ve already put up the money. I don’t want to have to ask them to buy another dress.”

An Arlington police officer approached CBS11 to say he had escorted several employees out of the store around noon.

They had been in the back all morning long shipping dresses to their rightful owner.

Employees and even the seamstresses who work with the company said they haven’t been paid and fear they won’t see that money.