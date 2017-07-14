Mother From Viral Police Video Receives Eviction Notice From Apartment

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Latasha Nelson, the mother at the center of a now viral controversial video of her two teenage sons being taken into custody by Arlington Police, says the apartment complex management where she lives is now evicting her following the incident.

Nelson was overcome with emotion and told CBS 11 she had spent the afternoon on Friday visiting with the Arlington Police chief to discuss the event recorded on the viral video.

When she got home to her apartment at the Park at Addison Park complex she says there was an eviction notice on her front door.

The notice cited a violation of contract and specifically mentioned the incident in which her sons were arrested.

Nelson said, “My kids are asking what are we going to do now, and I don’t know what to tell them because when I got home I had this at my door and I don’t know what to tell them. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know where we’re going to go.”

Kim T. Cole, the family lawyer, explained that apartment management is using a provision within a contract signed by Nelson saying they can evict if someone is charged with a felony.

Cole indicated the incident is still being reviewed by Arlington PD and added, “no one has been charged with a felony, and so this is absolutely unlawful… legality aside… it’s cold.”

The family has been advised by their lawyer to fight the eviction and not leave.