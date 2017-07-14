VIDEO: Huge Sink Hole Swallows Homes And Street

LAND O’LAKES, FL (CBSDFW.COM) — A sinkhole swallowed two Florida homes and continued to grow in a neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes on Friday morning according to WTSP-TV. Surrounding homes were being evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the sinkhole, first reported as a depression, started out as the size of a small pool and a boat on the property fell into the hole at approximately 7:56 a.m EDT.

As of 8:23 a.m. EDT, the sinkhole expanded and reached the roadway. At least 10 surrounding homes were evacuated. Two homes so far have been destroyed due to the sinkhole.

Local electric utility company Duke Energy were working to get the power cut in the area.

Pasco County officials were tagging nearby homes where they have not been able to make contact with occupants on Friday.

The sinkhole is located at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

The Red Cross was on the way to the scene to help families affected.