VIDEO: Huge Sink Hole Swallows Homes And Street

July 14, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Duke Energy, florida, Land O'Lakes, Sink Hole

LAND O’LAKES, FL (CBSDFW.COM) — A sinkhole swallowed two Florida homes and continued to grow in a neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes on Friday morning according to WTSP-TV. Surrounding homes were being evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the sinkhole, first reported as a depression, started out as the size of a small pool and a boat on the property fell into the hole at approximately 7:56 a.m EDT.

As of 8:23 a.m. EDT, the sinkhole expanded and reached the roadway. At least 10 surrounding homes were evacuated. Two homes so far have been destroyed due to the sinkhole.

Local electric utility company Duke Energy were working to get the power cut in the area.

Pasco County officials were tagging nearby homes where they have not been able to make contact with occupants on Friday.

The sinkhole is located at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

The Red Cross was on the way to the scene to help families affected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch