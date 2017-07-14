CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Volunteers Searching For Injured Couple’s Dog After Crash

July 14, 2017 5:13 PM
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A young couple struggling with the physical pain of a car wreck is in agony over an unaccounted victim of the crash – their 11-month-old dog.

The 11-month-old lab mix disappeared from the accident scene near the President George W. Bush Turnpike and Highway 75, which is where searchers are looking for the missing dog.

Volunteers are looking for Daisy the dog, who went missing after a crash that nearly killed her owners.

A large search is planned for the area on Saturday morning for Daisy the dog. The lab mix went missing after a crash that nearly killed her owners.

Susan Wolf is one of the volunteers who have been searching for Daisy. “I’m still positive I think she’s out. I think somebody picked her up or she’s out there needing our help,” said Wolf.

Daisy wandered away from the wreckage of the accident after her owners Trenton Ray and Erica Cruz were rear ended by an 18-wheeler and were knocked unconscious.

“The fact that the family can’t look for the pet on their own because of their injuries, I just felt I had to do something,” said Wolf.

Ray’s aunt, Shelly Ray Gilbert, said her nephew and his girlfriend suffered broken bones and head injuries. But she said the pain is nothing compared to the thought of losing their 11-month-old lab mix.

“The first thing that Erica said to me was she burst into tears crying ‘Daisy my baby, where is Daisy,'” said Ray Gilbert.

State troopers have found no sign of Daisy in or around the wreckage. Volunteers like Wolf feel compelled to help the couple that’s too badly injured to find a missing family member.

Saturday’s search beings at 7:00 a.m. at the dog park below the Bush and 75 interchange.

