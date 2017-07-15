CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Anna Police Investigating Homicide; First For Department

July 15, 2017 6:11 PM
ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – A 25-year-old man in Anna is dead after someone fired multiple shots into his home Friday evening.

Police received multiple 911 calls regarding gunfire at around 11:30 p.m. Police say a man parked on the street fired seven shots into the house. One of the bullets went through a glass window and struck Corey Lamar.

lamar e1500160224305 Anna Police Investigating Homicide; First For Department

Corey Lamar (Facebook)

Lamar was found inside the home unconscious with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, Lamar was renting a room at the house after moving to Anna within the last three months.

Police are following several leads, and they believe Lamar knew the people responsible for the shooting. Investigators stress this was a targeted attack, and they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the neighborhood.

“Anytime somebody moves from another area, you always got to question what baggage they’re going to bring with them,” said Lt. Jeff Caponera with Anna Police. “And clearly in this case there was some excess baggage brought with him, and we’re left to deal with it.”

This is a first homicide in Anna since the police department formed in 2005. The sheriff’s department and the Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.

