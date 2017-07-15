Family Holds Vigil After Suspect In Dallas Woman’s Murder Arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Marisol Espinosa will be celebrating for the first time since the mother of three went missing in 2015 and was later found murdered.
FBI agents arrested Faustino Valdez on Thursday night after immigration officers in Mexico found Valdez working in a factory, according to newspapers in Mexico.
Valdez is now in the Dallas County Jail facing a murder charge. Bond for Valdez has been set at $1 million.
Espinosa’s family said the last year and a half has been tough living without an arrest.
“It just burned my brains that he was walking freely and somebody was out there assisting him to live on while Marisol is no longer living. So I was elated,” said Veronica Walls, Espinosa’s aunt.
The family will be celebrating Espinosa Saturday night during a prayer vigil.
The service starts at 8:30 p.m. and will be at the family home in the 8700 block of Craige Drive in Dallas.