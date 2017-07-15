CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Family Holds Vigil After Suspect In Dallas Woman’s Murder Arrested

July 15, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Faustino Valdez, Marisol Espinosa, Murder, prayer vigil

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Marisol Espinosa will be celebrating for the first time since the mother of three went missing in 2015 and was later found murdered.

marisolespinosa Family Holds Vigil After Suspect In Dallas Womans Murder Arrested

Marisol Espinosa (credit: Espinosa Family)

FBI agents arrested Faustino Valdez on Thursday night after immigration officers in Mexico found Valdez working in a factory, according to newspapers in Mexico.

Valdez is now in the Dallas County Jail facing a murder charge. Bond for Valdez has been set at $1 million.

faustino valdez 7 14 17 mugshot Family Holds Vigil After Suspect In Dallas Womans Murder Arrested

Faustino Valdez (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

Espinosa’s family said the last year and a half has been tough living without an arrest.

“It just burned my brains that he was walking freely and somebody was out there assisting him to live on while Marisol is no longer living. So I was elated,” said Veronica Walls, Espinosa’s aunt.

The family will be celebrating Espinosa Saturday night during a prayer vigil.

The service starts at 8:30 p.m. and will be at the family home in the 8700 block of Craige Drive in Dallas.

