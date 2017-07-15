CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Johnny Manziel Campaigns For Second NFL Chance

July 15, 2017 5:22 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: heisman trophy, Johnny Manziel, National Fantasy Football Convention, NFL, quarterback

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Johnny Manziel said he’s “optimistic and hopeful” that he’ll be given another NFL opportunity.

“That’s really what I’m holding out for every day,” the Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner said Saturday from Tony Romo’s National Fantasy Football Convention in Dallas. “I know the situation that I put myself in. I know … the mistakes that I made. I’m hopeful. I’m really hopeful. I think that I made some progress in that regard. But we’ll see. Whenever I get a call, I’ll do whatever I can to make the most of it.”

Manziel, the former Cleveland first-round pick, played two seasons for the Browns and was 2-6 in his starts. He received a four-game suspension for violation of the substance-abuse policy last summer and was unemployed last year.

Manziel said he’s received contact from a handful of NFL teams.

gettyimages 502622034 e1500157152700 Johnny Manziel Campaigns For Second NFL Chance

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

“I think the thing I realized over the past year and the thing I realized from being away from it is really how much you miss it,” Manziel said. “That’s all I’ve known for so long. It’s what I love to do. It’s hard. It’s hard sitting here going through OTA time and going through summer time and then getting ready to go through fall camp and not being part of it. But at the same time, I’m really optimistic and hopeful that I’ll get another chance. That’s really what I’m holding out for every day.”

