Dog That Went Missing After Plano Car Crash Found

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Daisy the dog, who went missing after a car accident that badly injured her owners, has been found according to the City of Plano and Mutts and Mayhem Animal Rescue.

The 11-month-old lab mix disappeared from the accident scene near the President George W. Bush Turnpike and Highway 75. Her owners Trenton Ray and Erica Cruz were rear ended by an 18-wheeler and were knocked unconscious.

The dog’s owners were too injured to go searching themselves, which launched a volunteer effort to find Daisy.

Mutts and Mayhem Animal Rescue posted on Facebook Sunday morning that Daisy had been found alive with injuries.

The City of Plano also tweeted a thanks to the community for the search efforts that led to Daisy being found.