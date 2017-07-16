Glenn Heights Council Member Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Child

GLENN HEIGHTS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms the arrest of a Glenn Heights city council member for sexual assault of a child.
Authorities say the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office asked the Texas Rangers to investigate a sexual assault of a child.
Through the investigation, authorities arrested Sidney Davis for sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child.
Davis was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday without incident.
The City of Glenn Heights posted on its Facebook page that it’s been made aware of the investigation.