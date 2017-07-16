Human Remains Found In Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are investigating human remains that were found in Ellis County Saturday afternoon by a hunter.
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office received the call just before 4:30 p.m. about possible human remains found near Section House Road north of Alma. Deputies responded to the area of agricultural land and a small wooded area.
Deputies confirmed the remains to be human shortly after arrival. Investigators say the remains had been scattered over a large area.
The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification is assisting in identifying the remains.
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating the case as a homicide.