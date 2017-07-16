CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Human Remains Found In Ellis County

July 16, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, human remains, University of North Texas Center for Human Identification

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are investigating human remains that were found in Ellis County Saturday afternoon by a hunter.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office received the call just before 4:30 p.m. about possible human remains found near Section House Road north of Alma. Deputies responded to the area of agricultural land and a small wooded area.

remains e1500242803866 Human Remains Found In Ellis County

Human remains were found in Ellis County in an area north of Alma. (CBS 11)

Deputies confirmed the remains to be human shortly after arrival. Investigators say the remains had been scattered over a large area.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification is assisting in identifying the remains.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating the case as a homicide.

