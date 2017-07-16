Man Arrested After Body Of Missing Cedar Hill Woman Found In Ohio

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a man as they continue to investigate after the body of a missing Cedar Hill woman was found in a vehicle in Ohio.
Police say officials had been searching for the woman and her child since Friday night when a family member reported them missing in Cedar Hill.
Police went to the home on East Pleasant Run Road where they found a backdoor open and no sign of the woman or the child.
Within hours, the investigation led to Mansfield, Ohio outside Columbus where officers found 35-year-old Dequalan Harris with the woman’s vehicle and child.
Police in Mansfield, Ohio say Harris claimed to not have seen the woman since Thursday when he picked up a child at her home in Texas. Investigators say Harris fought with officers before they took him into custody and found the woman’s body inside the vehicle.
Police say Harris is being held on several charges including abuse of a corpse. Authorities have not released the identity of the woman’s body pending an autopsy.
The child was taken into protective custody and will be placed with family members.