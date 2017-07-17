Cowboys Receiver Says His Dog Is Being Held For Ransom

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead says his dog has been stolen and is being held for ransom.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Whitehead says his dog Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at his house when someone broke in and took the dog.
Whitehead says he’s received “numerous” calls from the petnappers demanding ransom money.
The receiver pleaded with whoever took Blitz to return him home safely before the situation gets worse.
It’s not known if the police have been contacted in the incident.