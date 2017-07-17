Demonstrators Call For Arlington Officer To Be Disciplined

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Approximately two dozen demonstrators gathered Monday night on the steps of Arlington City Hall to sound off on what they consider to be an injustice.

Members of the Next Generation Action Network are fired up over the controversial video of an Arlington police officer taking two brothers into custody while their mother recorded the incident.

Latasha Nelson, the mother at the center of the video was joined by supporters and her children including the two teens seen in the video.

The group gathered in prayer and demanded Officer Chad Hanin be disciplined for the way he handled to mother and the teens in the video.

“Something has to be done,” said Nelson. “Officers just can’t get away with doing this to our kids, and it’s horrible. To think that they think they are above the law in itself and actually they are the law so who do you trust.”

A source with knowledge of the case told CBS11 the 14-year-old boy who has initially suspected of breaking into a car is now facing a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

His 16-year-old brother is charged with interfering with public duty, a misdemeanor.

Arlington Police say they are conducting a full investigation of the events.

They say officer Chad Hanin is still on duty while he is under review.

