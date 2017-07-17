CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Doctors Remove 27 Contact Lenses From Woman’s Eye During Surgery

July 17, 2017 11:17 AM
CBS Local– A routine cataract surgery turned out to be anything but normal, as doctors pulled 27 contact lenses from a woman’s eye.

Doctors found a “bluish foreign mass”  in the patients eye which were found to be the contacts, which were all stuck together.

“It was such a large mass — all the 17 contact lenses were stuck together,” said Rupal Morjaria, a specialist trainee ophthalmologist via Optometry Today. “We were really surprised that the patient didn’t notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation while it was sitting there.”

For the last 35 years, the patient had been wearing monthly contacts and hadn’t been prudent with all her scheduled eye appointments.

“When she was seen two weeks after I removed the lenses she said her eyes felt a lot more comfortable,” Morjaria said. “She thought her previous discomfort was just part of old age and dry eye.”

Morjaria wanted this information to go public to act as a reminder to all that they should keep up with their check-ups.

“In this day and age, when it is so easy to purchase contact lenses online, people become lax about having regular check ups,” Morjaria said. “Contact lenses are used all the time, but if they are not appropriately monitored we see people with serious eye infections that can cause them to lose their sight.”

