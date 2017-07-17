CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Redskins QB Cousins To Play Another Season On Franchise Tag

July 17, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Kirk Cousins, NFL, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON (AP) – The deadline for Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins to sign a long-term deal has passed, meaning the quarterback will play a second consecutive season on the franchise tag.

The team confirmed no agreement by the 4 p.m. EDT Monday deadline.

Redskins President Bruce Allen said the club offered Cousins a deal that would have included the highest fully guaranteed amount ever for a quarterback, but they never heard back from Cousins’ agent after “repeated attempts” to get something done.

“Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before the season, we accept this decision,” Allen said in a statement.

Cousins will make $23.94 million on the franchise tag in 2017 after $19.95 million last year.

The 28-year-old is going into his third full season as Washington’s starter. He set franchise records with 4,166 and 4,917 yards the past two seasons.

Cousins and executives called negotiations positive, and they may go through this again next spring. If Washington uses the franchise tag again for 2018, Cousins would get a 44 percent raise to $34.47 million, or they could transition tag him at a cost of $28.78 million.

