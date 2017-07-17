CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

UT Stabbing Suspect Indicted On Murder & Aggravated Assault Charges

July 17, 2017 4:59 PM
AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – The man accused of stabbing four people on the University of Texas campus has been indicted on a murder charge, CBS Austin reports.

Kendrex White (Austin Police)

Kendrex White allegedly stabbed four students – leaving one dead – back in May.

19-year-old Harrison Brown, a Graham native, was the one killed in the incident.

UT student James Plagianos took this pic of police arresting Kendrex White in the stabbings on UT’s campus.

A judge ruled in June that White was competent to stand trial despite police saying after the attack that he suffered from mental troubles.

The judge made her ruling after two experts said he was able to understand and assist in his own defense.

 

