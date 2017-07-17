Video: ‘It’s Actually Closer To My Boat Than I Thought’ – Ship Crushes Boat Before Running Into Bridge

GREEN BAY, WI (CBSDFW.COM) – A bad Sunday afternoon for a boater in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The unidentified man’s boat was crushed by a ‘bulk carrier’ shortly before the large ship hit a bridge in that city.
The man was filming the incident at the time. He could be heard saying, “It’s actually closer to my boat than I thought.” A short time later, crunching could be heard on the video as the vessel pushed the smaller boat into the dock.
According to WBAY-TV no one was hurt in the incident.
The vessel – known as the Kaye E. Barker — is owned by the Interlake Steamship Company and was built in 1952.
Green Bay police report that the Main St. Bridge has been reopened.
Kaye E. Barker was built by the American Shipbuilding Company in Toledo.
It was originally named Edward B Greene and was the flagship of the Cleveland-Cliffs Steamship Company fleet.
The ship was lengthened with the addition of a 120-foot midbody section at Fraser Shipyards Inc, Superior Wisconsin, in 1976.
Then in 1981, American Ship Building Company of Toledo converted her into a self-unloader.