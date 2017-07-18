CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Astros Put Correa On 10-Day DL With Thumb Injury

July 18, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Correa, houston astros, MLB

HOUSTON (AP) – All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Astros put Correa on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and recalled Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno in time for an evening game against Seattle. Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow said losing Correa was a “big blow,” but he is expected back for the stretch run in September.

Houston opened the day 15 1/2 games ahead of the Mariners in the AL West.

Correa is batting .320 with 18 doubles and 20 home runs, and his 67 RBIs are second in the American League. He was injured Monday night after jamming his thumb on a swing.

Moran, a left-handed hitting corner infielder, was batting .308 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 RBIs in 79 games at Fresno.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

