Body Found Floating In Dallas Creek Identified

UPDATED | July 18, 2017 4:30 PM July 18, 2017 3:43 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A body found floating in a creek in the 3000 block of Rochester Street near William Blair Jr. Park this weekend is the stepdaughter of a doctor accused in multiple deaths.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Mikayla Mitchell, 17, from Sherman. Police said they’re investigating her death as a homicide.

Her stepfather, Dr. Howard Diamond was arrested last week. He’s accused in the deaths of at least seven of his patients, and is under investigation for several more.

Prosectors said he prescribed unnecessary painkillers, which led to overdose deaths. Diamond is also accused of Medicaid fraud.

He’s based in Sherman but saw patients who live as far south as Collin County.

Dallas police say a body was found in a creek near William Blair Jr. Park. (Gabriel Roxas/Twitter)

Police ask that anyone with information about her death call police immediately.

Police ask that anyone with information about her death call police immediately. 

 

  1. Kimberly Russell Poort says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    One has nothing to do with the other. How dare you exploit this young girl’s death on a story for her stepfather. You should be ashamed of yourself. Her mother is a good person and her family is hurting. Shame on you!

