Body Recovered From UT-Arlington Pool

July 18, 2017 1:12 PM
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – The body of an unidentified male was recovered from an outdoor pool on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington early Tuesday morning.

According to UT-Arlington officials, a maintenance worker discovered a body submerged in the outdoor pool at the PE building around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

UT-Arlington police are currently working with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office to identify the individual and notify next of kin.

It’s not known how long the body was submerged in the pool or the exact cause of death.

The name of the deceased has not been released. UT-Arlington Police are investigating.

