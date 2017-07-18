Mayor On Councilman Arrest: ‘We’ll Be Shocked If The Charges Are True’

GLENN HEIGHTS (CBS11) – The Mayor of Glenn Heights said Tuesday night he’ll be shocked if sexual assault allegations against a council member are true.

Sidney Davis is out on bond, charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office said it was approached by the Glenn Heights Police Department, over concerns an investigation into a council member would pose a conflict of interest.

The DA’s office then asked the Texas Rangers to investigate, which led to Davis’ arrest on Thursday.

The state has not released further details on what Davis is accused of, and Mayor Leon Tate said the council has not been briefed on the case.

“We were surprised about the events that are stated, but we’ll be shocked if the charges are true,” said Tate.

Davis’ bond was set at $5,000.

As conditions of his released, he is barred from any contact with a minor, drinking alcohol or carrying a gun.

He must also submit to random drug tests.