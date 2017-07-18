Cowboys Williams Says TMZ Is All Wrong About Foot Race

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams tells me that the TMZ footage and story that purports to show him being “in a heated conversation’’ with a club-goer and “settling a beef’’ with a 5:00 a.m. strip-club parking-lot footrace has it all wrong.

“That’s a fake story,’’ Williams tells the Fan’s Mike Fisher in a 5:45 a.m. Tuesday conversation. “That’s my best friend I’m running with. And we only did it because I was waiting on my car.’’

Williams tells me he did indeed show up to XTC Cabaret in Dallas to celebrate a friend’s birthday. “I showed up and briefly showed my face. And then we left – not at 5 a.m., but at 3 a.m. We waited for my car, we ran, and then I left and went home and got ready for workouts the next day’’ said Williams.

Williams says there was no “beef’’ or “heated conversation.’’ But he’s miffed at TMZ for posting a story with so many inaccuracies.

“I would never do something so dumb that would put me in the headlines like that,’’ Williams says. “And I never will. I’d like TMZ to take that story down, or at least get the facts straight.’’