Dallas Police Tweet At Victim In Alleged Ezekiel Elliott Incident

July 18, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Clutch Bar, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Police can’t seem to get ahold of a man that was assaulted at a Dallas club on Sunday night.

DPD tweeted at a local DJ, whose real name is Daryl Nkemakola Ibeneme, and asked him to contact police.

According to a police report, Ibeneme said he had been physically assaulted, but did not know who assaulted him at Clutch Bar. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to The Fan’s Mike Fisher, Elliott was involved in an altercation that night at the same Dallas club.

Dallas Police haven’t named a suspect in the assault of Ibeneme.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was peppered with questions on Tuesday by Dallas media about Zeke’s involvement in the incident.

“I have some detail. I have more to get. Certainly, as you can imagine, public accounts aren’t the way things are (sometimes) and so I’ll be getting more detail and we’ll be commenting on (that) if there’s any comment from me that you need in the future.”

According to Fish, the Dallas Cowboys were aware of the situation involving Elliot on Monday.

