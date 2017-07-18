Jerry On Zeke: ‘Your Actions Impact An Entire Team & Entire Fanbase’

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – After a whirlwind of a Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was peppered with questions about his star running back on Tuesday.

In a press conference out at The Star where the Big 12 is holding their media days, Jones made his first comments on Ezekiel’s Elliott’s alleged involvement in an altercation at a Dallas club on Sunday night.

“I have some detail. I have more to get. Certainly, as you can imagine, public accounts aren’t the way things are (sometimes) and so I’ll be getting more detail and we’ll be commenting on (that) if there’s any comment from me that you need in the future.”

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher then asked Jones if he was still comfortable with what he knew of Elliot’s background and previous incidents, to which Jerry said, “you well know, because of his style and personality, it’s like a rock star wherever he goes, in terms of attention. Anybody that has experienced that knows that takes getting used to, to learn many aspects of that. Certainly, Zeke is evolving and being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media they way it is today. ”

Jones was also asked by reporters what his message is to Zeke.

“The biggest message, and not one that has to be stated, is that your actions impact an entire team … it impacts an entire fanbase,” Jones said.

According to Fish, the Dallas Cowboys were aware of the situation involving Elliot on Monday.

Fisher says he is not aware of any arrests from the altercation.

A statement early Monday from the Dallas Police said, “We have not received information regarding an arrest.”

The Dallas police did release a report of a “disturbance” Sunday night at a business in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs.

According to the report, it involved 30-year-old Daryl Nkemakola Ibeneme, who said he had been physically assaulted, but did not know who assaulted him. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was listed on the report as a suspect.