Lockheed Martin Hosting Job Fair In Fort Worth

July 18, 2017 10:49 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Fort Worth, Job fair, Jobs, Lockheed Martin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 2,000 jobs are up for grabs in Fort Worth on Tuesday as Lockheed Martin hosts a day-long job fair at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. Lines have been steady since the event officially started at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Many applicants waited for hours, but all agreed that the opportunity is worthwhile.

“I had no idea it would be like this,” said Jackie Austin.

Job seekers arrived before sunrise on Tuesday with resumes in hand. The line of people wrapped around the hotel, snaking all the way down the block. “I worked a 12-hour shift,” said Cory Banks. “I got off work at 6:30 a.m. today and showered, and got here as fast as I could.”

Sylvester Wilson waited in line for more than two hours. “I really want this job,” he said, “so that’s why I’m going to wait.”

After the line, candidates go through a series of intensive interviews. Some will be offered positions on the spot. The group of hopefuls are all vying for some 2,100 positions with Lockheed Martin, as part of the company’s F-35 production plant in Fort Worth.

A job seeker named Brian was one of the lucky ones. He was offered a position with Lockheed Martin on Tuesday morning. “It feels real good,” he said, after completing the entire interview process. “Couple of hours here, a job offer. Life changing. Career changing.”

If you cannot attend the job fair on Tuesday, there will be another one held in August.

