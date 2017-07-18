Man Wanted For 3 Armed Robberies In Dallas

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Man Wanted For 3 Armed Robberies In Dallas

July 18, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: armed robberies, dallas police, Knife, Surveillance Video, suspect

 

arobbery Man Wanted For 3 Armed Robberies In Dallas

Dallas robbery suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Dallas Police said three businesses were robbed at knifepoint by the same man on Sunday, July 16.

The 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of North Henderson Avenue was robbed at 4:20 a.m. The Jack in the Box in the 2400 block of Royal Lane was robbed at 6:50 a.m. The USA Donuts in the 900 block of North Westmoreland Road was robbed at 11:50 a.m.

Police said employees were threatened with the knife but no one was injured.

Police describe the suspect this way: Latin male, 30-35 years old, 5’8” tall, and heavy set, with short black hair.

His vehicle is believed to be a maroon Saturn Ion possibly a 2005 to 2008 model.

acar Man Wanted For 3 Armed Robberies In Dallas

Dallas robbery suspect vehicle

Anyone with information can call Detective Schiver at (214) 671-3655. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch