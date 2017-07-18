Man Wanted For 3 Armed Robberies In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Dallas Police said three businesses were robbed at knifepoint by the same man on Sunday, July 16.
The 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of North Henderson Avenue was robbed at 4:20 a.m. The Jack in the Box in the 2400 block of Royal Lane was robbed at 6:50 a.m. The USA Donuts in the 900 block of North Westmoreland Road was robbed at 11:50 a.m.
Police said employees were threatened with the knife but no one was injured.
Police describe the suspect this way: Latin male, 30-35 years old, 5’8” tall, and heavy set, with short black hair.
His vehicle is believed to be a maroon Saturn Ion possibly a 2005 to 2008 model.
Anyone with information can call Detective Schiver at (214) 671-3655. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).