Effort Underway To Change Name Of Busy Road In Dallas

DALLAS (CBS11) – It has been called Plano Road for years. Historically, it has offered a route between Dallas and Plano.

But a new proposal within the City of Dallas could change the name of Plano Road to North Lake Highlands Drive.

The stretch of road south of Northwest Highway is currently called East Lake Highlands Drive.

North of Northwest Highway, the road is referred to as Plano Road.

Alton Brown, commander of the American Legion Post 53, feels the name shift could cause him headaches.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Brown.

Brown said he would have to wipe the legion’s address of nearly two decades from cards, directories and official documents.

“It gets down to that I’d have to change the address on my dumpster out here because my dumpster is listed at Plano Road,” said Brown.

If approved by the city, drivers would go from Lake Highlands Drive in Dallas, shift back to Plano Road in Richardson and then change a third time once in Plano to K Avenue.

“It’s typical Texas. Every street has three names and two numbers,” said Diane Autry of the Dallas Academy of Martial Arts.

Autry is worried the switch would confuse customers.

“It just seems like a waste of time and money,” said Autry.

Lake Highlands resident and city council member Adam McGough of District 10 started getting the word out back in October.

“Lake Highlands Drive stops really where Lake Highlands starts,” said McGough.

He estimates it could cost $10,000 to $15,000. McGough is hoping existing improvement projects could absorb the bill.

“It’s been confusing already. We have people say, come to our neighborhood in Lake Highlands and they’re saying look for Plano Road,” said McGough.

The council member insists it is not a done deal and he is still listening.

“Leave it alone,” said Brown. “It’s working. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

There is a public hearing scheduled for August 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Dallas City Hall.