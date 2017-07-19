CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Consumer Justice For Man After His Account Is Hacked

July 19, 2017 6:12 PM By Cristin Severance
Filed Under: 7-Eleven Shell Station, ABC Inc., FDIC, NetSpend, pin

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – When a North Texas man’s account was hacked and drained by thieves, he called the credit card company first. But when they gave him the run-around, he called our Cristin Severance for Consumer Justice.

“Whatever that lady’s name is that made this song ‘I work hard for my money dun dun dun dun, so hard for the money,’ ” sang Rod Smith.

Donna Summer sings it.

Rod Smith lives it.

“Yeah she’s letting you know… I’m also letting you know. I work hard for my money,” said Smith.

Smith works in the gutter department at ABC Inc. He was hired through a staffing agency and his paychecks are directly deposited to a loadable NetSpend Skylight debit card.

“I didn’t have to deal with a bank. I just keep it on this card. I get the alerts it tells me everything and that’s how I found out what happened,” said Smith.

Smith said he got an alert last month that his account was drained.

“July tenth in Irving at a 7-Eleven Shell Station, $400 was taken out and in the same minute the back door took another $160 out,” said Smith.

In all, $560, of Smith’s money was gone.

“What went through my mind, the latest in stealing people stuff has just occurred to me, I’m a victim! That’s what I thought,” said Smith.

He called the staffing agency and the credit card company but was getting nowhere.

“Bottom line how soon do I get my money back because I know it’s FDIC,” said Smith.

He was told it would be 10 to 45 days before he got answers. In the meantime, bills were due and his money was gone.

“It’s a month done went by,” said Smith.

So he called us and we called NetSpend.

An hour later all of his hard earned money was back in his account.

NetSpend sent CBS11 the following statement:

“The specific way Mr. Smith’s card and PIN number were compromised is not known by NetSpend. As common with any debit card issued by a bank, fraudsters attempt to obtain the PIN information by compromising a point of sale or ATM machine. Additionally, fraudsters may “phish” consumers to obtain their account and PIN information in response to fake emails or phone calls. The compromise of credentials is an ongoing risk in general for any financial institution with debit card products. NetSpend recommends customers keep their card secure, guard their PIN, and use anytime alerts to monitor for account activity.”

More from Cristin Severance
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch