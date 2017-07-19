Consumer Justice For Man After His Account Is Hacked

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – When a North Texas man’s account was hacked and drained by thieves, he called the credit card company first. But when they gave him the run-around, he called our Cristin Severance for Consumer Justice.

“Whatever that lady’s name is that made this song ‘I work hard for my money dun dun dun dun, so hard for the money,’ ” sang Rod Smith.

Donna Summer sings it.

Rod Smith lives it.

“Yeah she’s letting you know… I’m also letting you know. I work hard for my money,” said Smith.

Smith works in the gutter department at ABC Inc. He was hired through a staffing agency and his paychecks are directly deposited to a loadable NetSpend Skylight debit card.

“I didn’t have to deal with a bank. I just keep it on this card. I get the alerts it tells me everything and that’s how I found out what happened,” said Smith.

Smith said he got an alert last month that his account was drained.

“July tenth in Irving at a 7-Eleven Shell Station, $400 was taken out and in the same minute the back door took another $160 out,” said Smith.

In all, $560, of Smith’s money was gone.

“What went through my mind, the latest in stealing people stuff has just occurred to me, I’m a victim! That’s what I thought,” said Smith.

He called the staffing agency and the credit card company but was getting nowhere.

“Bottom line how soon do I get my money back because I know it’s FDIC,” said Smith.

He was told it would be 10 to 45 days before he got answers. In the meantime, bills were due and his money was gone.

“It’s a month done went by,” said Smith.

So he called us and we called NetSpend.

An hour later all of his hard earned money was back in his account.

NetSpend sent CBS11 the following statement:

“The specific way Mr. Smith’s card and PIN number were compromised is not known by NetSpend. As common with any debit card issued by a bank, fraudsters attempt to obtain the PIN information by compromising a point of sale or ATM machine. Additionally, fraudsters may “phish” consumers to obtain their account and PIN information in response to fake emails or phone calls. The compromise of credentials is an ongoing risk in general for any financial institution with debit card products. NetSpend recommends customers keep their card secure, guard their PIN, and use anytime alerts to monitor for account activity.”