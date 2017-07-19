Dan’s HOT Wednesday KRLD Weather Forecast – July 19, 2017

A strong area of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees by this weekend. Heat index values will approach 108 degrees. Possible heat advisories by the end of the week into the weekend. Rain chances MAY return into next week.
- 59” surplus of rain at DFW and no rain in the forecast this week.
- Upper level high will dominate through the weekend.
- Possible heat advisories by the end of the week.
- Slight rain chances return early next week.
*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 75*
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 104-106 degrees. Wind: SSE: 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Near 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 104-107 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: Near 100. Heat index: 105-108 degrees. Possible heat advisory.
Monday and Tuesday: Keeping it dry….for now. Continued hot and humid. High: Upper 90s.