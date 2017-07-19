DPD Suspends Elliott Investigation Over Lack Of Witness Cooperation

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Police have suspended the investigation into an incident that allegedly involved Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

@DJ_dTrain Can you please contact Detective Kreun with @DallasPD at 214-671-3617? — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 18, 2017

On Tuesday, Dallas Police appeared to be having trouble locating a man that was assaulted at a Dallas club on Sunday night.

DPD tweeted at a local DJ, whose real name is Daryl Nkemakola Ibeneme, and asked him to contact police.

In a statement released Wednesday, Dallas Police said they attempted to make contact with Ibeneme several times, but they have yet to get ahold of him.

Police added that no witnesses had come forward to provide any information about the incident.

According to a police report, Ibeneme said he had been physically assaulted, but did not know who assaulted him at Clutch Bar on 2520 Cedar Springs Road. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to The Fan’s Mike Fisher, Elliott was involved in an altercation that night at the same Dallas club.

Dallas Police haven’t named a suspect in the assault of Ibeneme.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was peppered with questions on Tuesday by Dallas media about Zeke’s involvement in the incident.

“I have some detail. I have more to get. Certainly, as you can imagine, public accounts aren’t the way things are (sometimes) and so I’ll be getting more detail and we’ll be commenting on (that) if there’s any comment from me that you need in the future.”

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said on Wednesday that the team preaches “responsibility’’ and “believes very strongly in (Elliott) as a person.’’

According to Fish, the Dallas Cowboys were aware of the situation involving Elliot on Monday.

Sources told 105.3 The Fan that Elliott and the Cowboys had been preparing a presentation to the NFL concerning his “accumulation of behaviors’’ that could cause him to face NFL punishment.