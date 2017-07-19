Familiar Face Returns To Lead Six Flags

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A familiar face has taken over as Chairman, President, and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Jim Reid-Anderson replaces John Duffy who retired from the company.
Reid-Anderson held that same title for Six Flags from 2010 through 2016, before moving into a new role as Executive Chairman. During those six years Six Flags says it achieved all-time high guest and employee satisfaction ratings.
Reid Anderson says he is looking to expand, “Six Flags is the leading regional theme park company in an extremely attractive industry, and we have significant global growth opportunities in the short, medium and long term.”
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 20 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.